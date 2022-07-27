Winner: Yanaguana Garden, Hemisfair

434 S. Alamo St.

(210) 709-4750

hemisfair.org

Downtown destination Hemisfair has long been popular with locals and tourists alike. Each year, it plays host to major festivals including Día de Los Muertos and the annual contemporary art celebration Luminaria, and it's also home to the Magik Theatre, voted Best Community Theater in this year's readers' poll. Beyond that, the park houses an array of eateries and drinkeries including Box Street Social, CommonWealth Coffeehouse & Bakery, Lick Honest Ice Creams and Dough Pizzeria Napoletana. Hemisfair's Yanaguana Garden, the park's 4.1-acre playground, was opened to the public in 2015. Named after Yanaguana, the Payaya indigenous village of San Antonio's first inhabitants, it's one of downtown's most popular family attractions. The playground includes all the swings and climbable structures a kid could ask for., along with animal-shaped mosaic artwork and other public art to enjoy as well as stone ping-pong tables, a sandbox and a splash pad to keep everyone cool during the hot Texas summer. Events including storytime, fitness classes and arts and crafts activities are also a draw.

