Best Of 2022

Best of San Antonio 2022 Issue Cover
Best of San Antonio 2022 Issue Cover

Best Playground: Yanaguana Garden, Hemisfair

Best Playground

Winner: Yanaguana Garden, Hemisfair

434 S. Alamo St.

(210) 709-4750

hemisfair.org

Downtown destination Hemisfair has long been popular with locals and tourists alike. Each year, it plays host to major festivals including Día de Los Muertos and the annual contemporary art celebration Luminaria, and it's also home to the Magik Theatre, voted Best Community Theater in this year's readers' poll. Beyond that, the park houses an array of eateries and drinkeries including Box Street Social, CommonWealth Coffeehouse & Bakery, Lick Honest Ice Creams and Dough Pizzeria Napoletana. Hemisfair's Yanaguana Garden, the park's 4.1-acre playground, was opened to the public in 2015. Named after Yanaguana, the Payaya indigenous village of San Antonio's first inhabitants, it's one of downtown's most popular family attractions. The playground includes all the swings and climbable structures a kid could ask for., along with animal-shaped mosaic artwork and other public art to enjoy as well as stone ping-pong tables, a sandbox and a splash pad to keep everyone cool during the hot Texas summer. Events including storytime, fitness classes and arts and crafts activities are also a draw.

2. Phil Hardberger Park

13203 Blanco Road and 8400 NW Military Highway

(210) 492-7472

philhardbergerpark.org

3. Pearsall Park

4838 Old Pearsall Road

(210) 207-7275

sanantonio.gov/parksandrec

Previous Winners

Best of SA Slideshows

Best Bar Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham, (210) 224-9219, bonhamexchange.com Photo by Julian P. Ledezma

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Burger Chris Madrid’s, 1900 Blanco Rd., (210) 735-3552, chrismadrids.com Photo via Instagram / chrismadrids

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Country Bar Thirsty Horse Dance Hall & Saloon, 2335 Northwest Military Highway, (210) 348-1513, thirstyhorse.net Photo via Instagram / thirstyhorsesaloonsa

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Bakery La Panadería, Multiple locations, lapanaderia.com Photo via Instagram / lapanaderia

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us