Winner: San Pedro Springs Park

2200 N. Flores St.

(210) 732-5992

There's a reason San Pedro Springs Park keeps winning this category: it's just that good. This public pool stands apart from the rest for its amenities, natural setting and rich history stretching back to the 18th century. Built out of a lakebed, the spacious, spring-fed pool is only around five feet deep, yet it remains surprisingly cool in the brutal heat due to ample shade from nearby Cypress trees. Barbecue grills are also available for groups looking to enjoy a poolside cookout. The pool had a shorter swim season this year, only opening on July 3, but we're guessing plenty of residents will make time to visit before summer starts to fade.

2. Woodlawn Lake Park

221 Alexander Ave.

(210) 732.5789

3. Concepcion Park

600 E. Theo Ave.

(210) 532-3473

