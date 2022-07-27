Winner: Smoke Shack

3714 Broadway

(210) 957-1430

smokeshacksa.com

Smoke Shack first garnered attention from the order window of an appropriately rustic mobile rig. It's since gained uptown respectability at its permanent location on Broadway across from the Witte Museum. Brisket is a star attraction at Smoke Shack — it gets slipped into sliders, tops the house's rendition of a Frito pie and adorns orders of macaroni and cheese. Chicken gets the South Texas treatment with lashings of chili piquín oil, and house-made sausages are also not to be missed. Enjoy the bangers either as part of a barbecue plate or purchased at the butcher shop next door to be cooked at your own — we assume also respectable — shack.

2. Rudy's Country Store and Bar-B-Q

Multiple locations

rudysbbq.com

3. 2M Smokehouse

2731 S. W.W. White Road

(210) 885-9352

2msmokehouse.com