Winner: La Panadería

Multiple locations

lapanaderia.com

When two hermanos from Mexico City arrived in San Antonio in 2014 with extensive bakery expertise, they introduced local foodies to the addictive crossover creation that is the tequila cream-filled almond croissant. That delight remains a favorite nearly a decade later, even if the Nutella-filled cruffin is the bakery's bid for meme status. Even so, the breads that brought the owners their initial recognition are not to be overlooked. Also, as evidenced by its dual-category win, La Panadería's lofty conchas are exceptional enough to stand out in a city full of bakeries offering the classic pan dulce. The topping has just the right sugary crunch, while the interior is delectably flaky.

2. The Hayden

4025 Broadway

(210) 437-4306

thehaydensa.com

3. Bistr09

6106 Broadway

(210) 245-8156

bistr09.com