Best Of 2022

Best of San Antonio 2022 Issue Cover
Best of San Antonio 2022 Issue Cover

Best Charcuterie: Cured

Best Charcuterie

Winner: Cured

306 Pearl Parkway, Suite 101

(210) 314-3929

curedatpearl.com

Steve McHugh is a perennial nominee for the coveted James Beard Award, and though he hasn't yet won, fans don't need no stinkin' Beard badge to beat a path to Cured. As the name suggests, cured meats greet the diner at the door, and those same treasures find their way onto charcuterie platters featuring the likes of smoked duck ham and 30-day lamb salami. Smoked bockwurst can be added to the board for extra allure, but don't stop at the charc. McHugh's expertise extends to mains such as heritage hog poutine and, for that special splurge, a 45-day, dry-aged cowboy ribeye. They all taste better in the restored Pearl structure that's a treasure in its own right.

2. Tim the Girl Catering

1127 S. St. Mary's St.

(210) 439-0030

timthegirl.com

3. Cheese & Honey

(210) 391-5724

cheeseandhoneysa.com

Previous Winners

