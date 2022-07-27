Best Of 2022

Best of San Antonio 2022 Issue Cover
Best of San Antonio 2022 Issue Cover

Best Comfort Food: Good Time Charlie's

Best Comfort Food

Winner: Good Time Charlie's

2922 Broadway

(210) 828-5392

gtcsatx.com

Good Time Charlie's has been a staple on San Antonio's Broadway corridor since opening in 1979. Although primarily a nightspot in its early days, it's evolved into lunch-and-dinner mainstay for those seeking homestyle vittles. The family-friendly spot can be a little cacophonous given its old-school digs, but those not averse to a little noise will find the food comforting and filling, particularly its award-winning chicken fried steak. Crisp, generously portioned and smothered in thick gravy, it's as indulgent as they come. The "Burgers & Stuff" section of Charlie's menu boasts nearly two dozen options, while its "Homestyle Specialties" includes favorites ranging from steak fingers and grilled pork chops to Polish sausage.

2. Comfort Cafe

2015 NE Loop 410

(512) 360-2100

serenitystar.org

3. Ida Claire

7300 Jones Maltsberger Road

(210) 667-2145

ida-claire.com

Previous Winners

Best of SA Slideshows

Best Bar Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham, (210) 224-9219, bonhamexchange.com Photo by Julian P. Ledezma

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Burger Chris Madrid’s, 1900 Blanco Rd., (210) 735-3552, chrismadrids.com Photo via Instagram / chrismadrids

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Country Bar Thirsty Horse Dance Hall & Saloon, 2335 Northwest Military Highway, (210) 348-1513, thirstyhorse.net Photo via Instagram / thirstyhorsesaloonsa

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Bakery La Panadería, Multiple locations, lapanaderia.com Photo via Instagram / lapanaderia

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us