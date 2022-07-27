Best Of 2022

Best of San Antonio 2022 Issue Cover
Best of San Antonio 2022 Issue Cover

Best Donut Shop: The Original Donut Shop

Best Donut Shop

Winner: The Original Donut Shop

3307 Fredericksburg Road

(210) 734-5661

facebook.com/theoriginaldonutshop

One might not expect a place called The Original Donut Shop to excel at serving up breakfast tacos, but this one certainly does. This drive-thru wonder has served San Antonio's Deco district since the 1950s and an in many ways stays true to its retro ideals — including a strict cash only policy and its use of fresh, handmade ingredients. Its attention to quality is clear both when it comes to the donuts and breakfast tacos. The tortillas are all made from scratch, whether they're flour or corn, and whichever salsa you decide to drizzle onto your taco is made daily.

2. The Art of Donut

3428 N. St. Mary's Street

(210) 265-5423

artofdonut.com

3. Mini Donut Lab

(210) 307-0959

facebook.com/minidonutlab

Previous Winners

Best of SA Slideshows

Best Bar Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham, (210) 224-9219, bonhamexchange.com Photo by Julian P. Ledezma

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Burger Chris Madrid’s, 1900 Blanco Rd., (210) 735-3552, chrismadrids.com Photo via Instagram / chrismadrids

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Country Bar Thirsty Horse Dance Hall & Saloon, 2335 Northwest Military Highway, (210) 348-1513, thirstyhorse.net Photo via Instagram / thirstyhorsesaloonsa

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Bakery La Panadería, Multiple locations, lapanaderia.com Photo via Instagram / lapanaderia

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us