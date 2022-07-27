Best Of 2022

Best of San Antonio 2022 Issue Cover
Best of San Antonio 2022 Issue Cover

Best Enchiladas: Rosario's

Best Enchiladas

Winner: Rosario's

Multiple locations

rosariossa.com

As of press time, Rosario's downtown location was about to move into impressive new digs on South St. Mary's Street. In addition to a grander space and a bigger bar, many longtime fans hope there won't be too many changes to a menu that has remained remarkably consistent over the years. It seems likely demonstrations will erupt if the enchiladas verdes de pollo y elote were to disappear, for example. Ditto the chorizo quesadillas or the parilla de tripas. Or the legendary salsas — one of the seven BOSA categories the homegrown chain won this year. (See the Nightlife section for Rosario's wins in the Margaritas and Micheladas categories.)

2. Blanco Cafe

1720 Blanco Road

(210) 732-6480

blancocafesa.com

3. Paloma Blanca

5800 Broadway #300

(210) 822-6151

palomablanca.net

Previous Winners

Best of SA Slideshows

Best Bar Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham, (210) 224-9219, bonhamexchange.com Photo by Julian P. Ledezma

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Burger Chris Madrid’s, 1900 Blanco Rd., (210) 735-3552, chrismadrids.com Photo via Instagram / chrismadrids

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Country Bar Thirsty Horse Dance Hall & Saloon, 2335 Northwest Military Highway, (210) 348-1513, thirstyhorse.net Photo via Instagram / thirstyhorsesaloonsa

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Bakery La Panadería, Multiple locations, lapanaderia.com Photo via Instagram / lapanaderia

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us