Winner: The Frutería

1401 S. Flores St., Suite 102

(210) 251-3104

chefjohnnyhernandez.com

Chef Johnny Hernandez opened his Frutería 10 years ago but shuttered it during the pandemic for extensive renovations. Apparently, Current readers love the revamped concept, which retains Hernadez's focus on bold flavors while featuring a contemporary-chic look from local designer Robert John Mezquiti. The space itself is a brightly colored vessel for an exceptional botana-focused menu that includes not just the fresh and bountiful fruit cups and aquas frescas one would expect given its name but delectable small plates ranging from ceviche to mushroom quesadillas to chicharrón de ribeye.

2. Las Nieves Fruit Cups & More

Multiple locations

lasnieves.net

3. El Valles Frutería & Restaurant

3915 Nogalitos Street

(210) 927-9595

elvallesa.com