Winner: Tim's Oriental & Seafood Market

7015 Bandera Road, Suite 8

(210) 523-1688

facebook.com/timsorientalmkt

You may head to Tim's thinking you'll just pop in for a side of lacquered duck or a hunk of barbecue pork, but it's almost guaranteed you'll leave with much, much more. Surely you also need some fresh curry leaves or a few knobs of galangal while you're there. And those live blue crabs, claws still waving, are calling your name — you just don't know it yet. What about some jars of potent chili crisp or bottles of deep, dark soy sauce? Bags of Asian snacks are legion, as are packages of noodles made from rice, wheat, bean thread, buckwheat or sweet potato. And yes, ramen, even ramen. Go with an open mind, leave with a full shopping bag.

2. Seoul Korean Market

1005 Rittiman Road, Suite 101

(210) 822-1529

seoulasianmarket.com

3. Ali Baba International Food Market

9307 Wurzbach Road

(210) 691-1111

alibabasanantonio.com