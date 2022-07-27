Winner: Revolución Coffee + Juice

Multiple locations

revolucionsa.com

Locally owned Revolución Coffee + Juice first hit the scene in 2012, winning over customers with healthy fare alongside the fresh juice and coffee promised in its name. Since then, it's grown to three San Antonio-area locations — the latest of which opened last year at The Rim — and one in Houston. Adding to the homegrown chain's appeal, The Rim location offers a rooftop deck for events, as well as cocktails, wine and beer. As part of that expansion, the juicer moved to in-house coffee roasting using zero-emission equipment that allows it to serve a more sustainable and eco-friendly cup of Joe.

2. Bee's Wellness Cafe

3030 Thousand Oaks Drive, #102

(210) 836-8141

beeswellnesscafe.com

3. Squeezers Juice Bar

914 E. Elmira St.

(210) 943-0054

instagram.com/squeezersco