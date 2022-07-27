Best Of 2022

Best of San Antonio 2022 Issue Cover
Best of San Antonio 2022 Issue Cover

Best Korean Restaurant: Chas Market & Kitchen

Best Korean Restaurant

Winner: Chas Market & Kitchen

1431 N. Pine St.

(210) 227-1521

chaskitchen.com

This humble, near-downtown spot specializes authentic Korean staples such as bulgogi, bibimbap and a variety of fiery soups with an emphasis on grilled meats. Chas Market offers an all-you-can-eat option but be warned: your eyes will likely be larger than your stomach. Such is the case every time we visit, anyway. You can also try your hand at tabletop Korean barbecue, if that's your thing. Snag Korean drinks from the adjacent small grocery store to accompany your meal.

2. Bull Gogi Boys

14530 Roadrunner Way

(210) 816-1455

facebook.com/bullgogiboys

3. Ilsong Garden

6905 Blanco Road

(210) 366-4508

ilsonggardensa.com

Previous Winners

Best of SA Slideshows

Best Bar Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham, (210) 224-9219, bonhamexchange.com Photo by Julian P. Ledezma

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Burger Chris Madrid’s, 1900 Blanco Rd., (210) 735-3552, chrismadrids.com Photo via Instagram / chrismadrids

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Country Bar Thirsty Horse Dance Hall & Saloon, 2335 Northwest Military Highway, (210) 348-1513, thirstyhorse.net Photo via Instagram / thirstyhorsesaloonsa

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Bakery La Panadería, Multiple locations, lapanaderia.com Photo via Instagram / lapanaderia

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us