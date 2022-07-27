Winner: Chas Market & Kitchen

1431 N. Pine St.

(210) 227-1521

chaskitchen.com

This humble, near-downtown spot specializes authentic Korean staples such as bulgogi, bibimbap and a variety of fiery soups with an emphasis on grilled meats. Chas Market offers an all-you-can-eat option but be warned: your eyes will likely be larger than your stomach. Such is the case every time we visit, anyway. You can also try your hand at tabletop Korean barbecue, if that's your thing. Snag Korean drinks from the adjacent small grocery store to accompany your meal.

2. Bull Gogi Boys

14530 Roadrunner Way

(210) 816-1455

facebook.com/bullgogiboys

3. Ilsong Garden

6905 Blanco Road

(210) 366-4508

ilsonggardensa.com