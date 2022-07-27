Winner: Rosario's

Multiple locations

rosariossa.com

As of press time, Rosario's downtown location was about to move into impressive new digs on South St. Mary's Street. In addition to a grander space and a bigger bar, many longtime fans hope there won't be too many changes to a menu that has remained remarkably consistent over the years. It seems likely demonstrations will erupt if the enchiladas verdes de pollo y elote were to disappear, for example. Ditto the chorizo quesadillas or the parilla de tripas. Or the legendary salsas — one of the seven BOSA categories the homegrown chain won this year. (See the Nightlife section for Rosario's wins in the Margaritas and Micheladas categories.)

