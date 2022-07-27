Winner: Brasserie Mon Chou Chou

From its atmosphere evoking a turn-of-the-century Parisian brasserie to its menu of classique dishes such as gratinée Lyonnaise (French onion soup) and escargots de Bourgogne (snails in garlic butter), Mon Chou Chou offers a trip to the City of Light without the hassle of airline travel. Your vicarious tour should certainly include the sandwich au fromage raclette, in which melting cheese is shamelessly scraped tableside from a block onto a toasty baguette. Also obligatoire are plates such as duck confit and cous cous with added merguez sausages.

