Best Of 2022

Best of San Antonio 2022 Issue Cover
Best of San Antonio 2022 Issue Cover

Best New Restaurant: Brasserie Mon Chou Chou

Best New Restaurant

Winner: Brasserie Mon Chou Chou

312 Pearl Parkway

(210) 469-3743

brasseriemonchouchou.com

From its atmosphere evoking a turn-of-the-century Parisian brasserie to its menu of classique dishes such as gratinée Lyonnaise (French onion soup) and escargots de Bourgogne (snails in garlic butter), Mon Chou Chou offers a trip to the City of Light without the hassle of airline travel. Your vicarious tour should certainly include the sandwich au fromage raclette, in which melting cheese is shamelessly scraped tableside from a block onto a toasty baguette. Also obligatoire are plates such as duck confit and cous cous with added merguez sausages.

2. The Hayden

4025 Broadway

(210) 437-4306

thehaydensa.com

3. Up Scale

1024 S. Alamo St.

(210) 396-7755

upscalesouthtown.com

Previous Winners

