Winner: Dough Pizzeria Napoletana

Multiple locations

doughpizzeria.com

First things first: wines are half off on Wednesday and Thursdays. Pizzas from the authentic Neapolitan oven are 100% delicious on these and all other days, though we do have favorites such as the Amore di Maiale (pork love) and the Prosciutto Crudo (cured, uncooked prosciutto) topped with truffle oil-dressed arugula. Good choices for antipasti include oak-roasted olives and house-made sausage with roasted grapes, but why not just go for the antipasto misto, which gives you a little of most and then some. The signature burrata filled with truffle-scented mascarpone and served with a balsamic reduction tops the menu for a reason: it's lush and luscious. Don't leave Dough without it.

2. Mattenga's Pizzeria

Multiple locations

mattengas.com

3. Pizza Classics

3440 N. St. Mary's St.

(210) 225-3356

pizzaclassics.com