Best Ramen: Nama Ramen

Best Ramen

Winner: Nama Ramen

6526 Babcock Road

(210) 641-2888

namaramen.com

After reopening in bigger digs early last year, Nama Ramen is back to claim the Best of San Antonio crown for its category for a fourth time. This spot's penchant for fresh ingredients and umami-laden eats have made it a go-to since opening in 2015. Classic dishes such as tonkotsu ramen and the Udon Special — a flavor-packed beef broth with udon noodles, Hong Kong-style pork belly and veggies — have helped it build and maintain a loyal following of noodle lovers. Innovative sushi options also help round out the robust menu.

2. Kimura

1017 N. Flores Street

(210) 444-0702

kimurasa.com

3. Suck It

Multiple locations

chefsuckit.com

