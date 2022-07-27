Best Of 2022

Best of San Antonio 2022 Issue Cover
Best of San Antonio 2022 Issue Cover

Best Soul Food: Mr. and Mrs. G's Home Cooking

Best Soul Food

Winner: Mr. and Mrs. G's Home Cooking

2222 S. W.W. White Road

(210) 254-9721

mrmrsgshomecooking.food87.com

Sadly, this award comes on the heels of the announcement that Mr. and Mrs. G's Home Cooking will close at the end of this month. The late husband-wife team William and Addie Garner opened the eatery in 1991, focused on family recipes and good, old-fashioned hospitality. During its more than three decades, the humble East Side eatery became a favorite for mayors, city officials and San Antonio Spurs. The restaurant's final day of operation will be July 30.

2. Tony G's Soul Food

915 S. Hackberry St.

(210) 451-1234

tonygssoulfood.com

3. The Jerk Shack

10234 TX-151

(210) 776-7780

thejerkshacksatx.com

