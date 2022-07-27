Winner: Delia's

13527 Hausman Pass

(210) 864-1111

deliastamales.com

When news broke in the summer of 2020 that Rio Grande Valley tamale juggernaut Delia's Tamales was coming to San Antonio, it was almost as if the world stopped for a moment. Folks who made the annual trek to Delia's for holiday tamales can now find those same packets of goodness without leaving SA. Even though the new spot opened two summers ago, the lines around the building never seems to dwindle. While some fans say the key to Delia's success is its corn masa, we're sure the savory, well-balanced fillings also play a starring role.

2. Delicious Tamales

Multiple locations

delicioustamales.com

3. Tellez Tamales & Barbacoa

Multiple locations