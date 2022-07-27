Best Of 2022

Best of San Antonio 2022 Issue Cover
Best of San Antonio 2022 Issue Cover

Best Happy Hour: The Good Kind

Best Happy Hour

Winner: The Good Kind

1127 S. St. Mary's St.

(210) 801-5892

eatgoodkind.com

This Southtown culinary fave boasts affordable prices 3-6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday on beer, cocktails, well drinks and even frozen margaritas. But beyond the generous three-hour window, The Good Kind stands out for offering half-price on certain appetizers and an $8 burger and fries from the kitchen driven by well-known local chef and James Beard Fellow Tim McDiarmid, who's also behind Tim the Girl Catering. The view of downtown from a secluded and quiet patio under the trees sure doesn't hurt either.

2. Slackers

Multiple locations

instagram.com/slackersbarsa

3. Hanzo

7701 Broadway, Suite 124

(210) 826-1488

hanzobar.com

