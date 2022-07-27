Winner: The Good Kind
1127 S. St. Mary's St.
(210) 801-5892
This Southtown culinary fave boasts affordable prices 3-6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday on beer, cocktails, well drinks and even frozen margaritas. But beyond the generous three-hour window, The Good Kind stands out for offering half-price on certain appetizers and an $8 burger and fries from the kitchen driven by well-known local chef and James Beard Fellow Tim McDiarmid, who's also behind Tim the Girl Catering. The view of downtown from a secluded and quiet patio under the trees sure doesn't hurt either.
2. Slackers
Multiple locations
3. Hanzo
7701 Broadway, Suite 124
(210) 826-1488