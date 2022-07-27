Best Of 2022

Best of San Antonio 2022 Issue Cover
Best of San Antonio 2022 Issue Cover

Best Hotel Bar: The Moon's Daughters

Best Hotel Bar

Winner: The Moon's Daughters

The Thompson Hotel

115 Lexington Ave.

(210) 942-6032

themoonsdaughters.com

The appeal of the indoor-outdoor bar atop the Thompson Hotel on San Antonio's River Walk may primarily come down to its view, especially at night, when the bar dims and the city comes alive with lights. But there's more to The Moon's Daughters. The rooftop drinkery's small cocktail menu is plenty enticing, and a curated selection of Texas craft beers skews toward San Antonio-area brews. The Mediterranean-inspired food menu includes appetizers and a few entrees, while the offerings expand from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday to feature brunch items including shakshuka and a lobster scramble.

2. Menger Bar

The Menger Hotel

204 Alamo Plaza

(210) 223-4361

mengerhotel.com

3. Ocho

Hotel Havana

1015 Navarro St.

(210) 222-2008

havanasanantonio.com

Previous Winners

Best of SA Slideshows

Best Bar Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham, (210) 224-9219, bonhamexchange.com Photo by Julian P. Ledezma

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Burger Chris Madrid’s, 1900 Blanco Rd., (210) 735-3552, chrismadrids.com Photo via Instagram / chrismadrids

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Country Bar Thirsty Horse Dance Hall & Saloon, 2335 Northwest Military Highway, (210) 348-1513, thirstyhorse.net Photo via Instagram / thirstyhorsesaloonsa

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Bakery La Panadería, Multiple locations, lapanaderia.com Photo via Instagram / lapanaderia

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us