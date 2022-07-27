Winner: The Moon's Daughters

The appeal of the indoor-outdoor bar atop the Thompson Hotel on San Antonio's River Walk may primarily come down to its view, especially at night, when the bar dims and the city comes alive with lights. But there's more to The Moon's Daughters. The rooftop drinkery's small cocktail menu is plenty enticing, and a curated selection of Texas craft beers skews toward San Antonio-area brews. The Mediterranean-inspired food menu includes appetizers and a few entrees, while the offerings expand from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday to feature brunch items including shakshuka and a lobster scramble.

