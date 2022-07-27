Winner: The Friendly Spot

943 S. Alamo St.

(210) 224-2337

thefriendlyspot.com

There may be two bars with dozens of taps and hundreds of cans and bottles showing off a wealth of beer choices, but at The Friendly Spot you're just as likely to see a table full of people with Lone Stars in hand as pints of IPA. Dogs on leashes and kids (not on leashes) enjoying the fenced-in playground add to the neighborhood, we're-all-in-this-together feel of the place. That vibe is especially noticeable when folks come out to watch the Spurs play on the giant, blowup Slab Cinema screen. Pub and San Antonio-style snacking foods come out of the kitchen until midnight.

