Best Of 2022

Best of San Antonio 2022 Issue Cover
Best of San Antonio 2022 Issue Cover

Best Local Brewery: Man Overboard Brewing Company

Best Local Brewery

Winner: Man Overboard Brewing Company

1203 Camden St.

(210) 290-8474

instagram.com/manoverboardbrewingco

Less than a year after its opening, this veteran-owned brewery near the Pearl complex has already made a big splash with fans. Man Overboard keeps as many as 12 beers on draft along with a limited selection of seltzers, which is quite a feat on a three-barrel brewing system. Its beer styles run the gamut but lean heavily toward Belgian and American favorites. Some of the brews are named after the owners, but in keeping with its vet-owned status, nautical and naval themes dominate. For example, the Big Stick brown ale derives its moniker from a nickname for the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt.

2. Weathered Souls Brewing Co.

606 Embassy Oaks #500

(210) 274-6824

weatheredsouls.beer

3. Künstler Brewing

302 E. Lachapelle St.

(210) 688-4519

kuenstlerbrewing.com

Previous Winners

