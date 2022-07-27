Winner: Rosario's
Multiple locations
The Mexican hand-shaken margarita with Hornitos Reposado is an oft-ordered libation at Southtown favorite Rosario's, though we suggest branching out every so often with a jalapeño or watermelon mint variation, just to keep things interesting. The Mexican eatery also has a hold on the preparation of a classic michelada — their take on the quintessential beer cocktail is equal parts savory, spicy and refreshing. Served in icy, massive Tajin-rimmed goblets, these bloody mary-adjacent tipples are just the ticket for a hot summer day.
2. Brooster's Backyard Icehouse
815 Pleasanton Road
(210) 253-9104
facebook.com/broostersbackyard
3. SA Country Saloon
1134 W. Hildebrand Ave.
(210) 908-9393