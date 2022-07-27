Best Of 2022

Best Micheladas: Rosario's

Best Micheladas

Winner: Rosario's

Multiple locations

rosariossa.com

The Mexican hand-shaken margarita with Hornitos Reposado is an oft-ordered libation at Southtown favorite Rosario's, though we suggest branching out every so often with a jalapeño or watermelon mint variation, just to keep things interesting. The Mexican eatery also has a hold on the preparation of a classic michelada — their take on the quintessential beer cocktail is equal parts savory, spicy and refreshing. Served in icy, massive Tajin-rimmed goblets, these bloody mary-adjacent tipples are just the ticket for a hot summer day.

2. Brooster's Backyard Icehouse

815 Pleasanton Road

(210) 253-9104

facebook.com/broostersbackyard

3. SA Country Saloon

1134 W. Hildebrand Ave.

(210) 908-9393

facebook.com/sacountrysaloon

