Best Of 2022

Best of San Antonio 2022 Issue Cover
Best of San Antonio 2022 Issue Cover

Best New Bar: Bar Loretta

Best New Bar

Winner: Bar Loretta

320 Beauregard St.

(210) 757-3607

barloretta.com

Bar Loretta's owners arrived in King William full of New York savvy and immediately elected to temper it with South Texas spice and swagger. Accordingly, the booze list offers mezcals from artisanal producers such as Vago, El Rey Campero and Ilegal. The tequilas on offer include big guns such as Don Julio 1942 and Fortaleza Reposado. There are even uncommon agave offshoots such as bacanora and raicilla for those with an adventurous palate. Beyond the extensive bar offerings, Loretta's stylishly comfortable ambiance lends itself to three-course dinners, date nights or even casual happy-hour outings. We'd also be remiss not to mention the service, provided by folks who embody the ideals of hospitality in a time where genuine affability is rare indeed.

2. 1902 Nightclub

1174 E. Commerce St.

(210) 890-1265

1902satx.com

3. Bar 7

8827 State Highway 151

(210) 257-9726

bar7sa.com

Previous Winners

Best of SA Slideshows

Best Bar Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham, (210) 224-9219, bonhamexchange.com Photo by Julian P. Ledezma

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Burger Chris Madrid’s, 1900 Blanco Rd., (210) 735-3552, chrismadrids.com Photo via Instagram / chrismadrids

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Country Bar Thirsty Horse Dance Hall & Saloon, 2335 Northwest Military Highway, (210) 348-1513, thirstyhorse.net Photo via Instagram / thirstyhorsesaloonsa

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Bakery La Panadería, Multiple locations, lapanaderia.com Photo via Instagram / lapanaderia

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us