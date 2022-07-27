Winner: Bar Loretta

320 Beauregard St.

(210) 757-3607

barloretta.com

Bar Loretta's owners arrived in King William full of New York savvy and immediately elected to temper it with South Texas spice and swagger. Accordingly, the booze list offers mezcals from artisanal producers such as Vago, El Rey Campero and Ilegal. The tequilas on offer include big guns such as Don Julio 1942 and Fortaleza Reposado. There are even uncommon agave offshoots such as bacanora and raicilla for those with an adventurous palate. Beyond the extensive bar offerings, Loretta's stylishly comfortable ambiance lends itself to three-course dinners, date nights or even casual happy-hour outings. We'd also be remiss not to mention the service, provided by folks who embody the ideals of hospitality in a time where genuine affability is rare indeed.

2. 1902 Nightclub

1174 E. Commerce St.

(210) 890-1265

1902satx.com

3. Bar 7

8827 State Highway 151

(210) 257-9726

bar7sa.com