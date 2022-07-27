Best Of 2022

Best of San Antonio 2022 Issue Cover
Best of San Antonio 2022 Issue Cover

Best Chef: Johnny Hernandez

Best Chef

Winner: Johnny Hernandez, Hernandez Restaurant Group

chefjohnnyhernandez.com

Multi-time BOSA winner Johnny Hernandez has once again seized the distinction of being San Antonio's Best Chef. It might be easy to attribute the continued wins to Hernandez's ubiquity — after all, he helms the La Gloria, Burgerteca and Frutería Botanero concepts and has made plenty of TV appearances over the years. But it's also a good bet the approachability of his food also plays into his popularity. Hernandez excels at introducing diners to authentic Mexican cuisine but with nods to flavor profiles familiar to San Antonians. And who among us isn't genuinely excited to see a chef excel at elevating the cuisine that's so deeply ingrained in and associated with our city?

2. Tim McDiarmid, The Good Kind Hospitality Group

eatgoodkind.com

3. Lisa Astorga-Watel, Bistr09

bistr09.com

Previous Winners

Best of SA Slideshows

Best Bar Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham, (210) 224-9219, bonhamexchange.com Photo by Julian P. Ledezma

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Burger Chris Madrid’s, 1900 Blanco Rd., (210) 735-3552, chrismadrids.com Photo via Instagram / chrismadrids

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Country Bar Thirsty Horse Dance Hall & Saloon, 2335 Northwest Military Highway, (210) 348-1513, thirstyhorse.net Photo via Instagram / thirstyhorsesaloonsa

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Bakery La Panadería, Multiple locations, lapanaderia.com Photo via Instagram / lapanaderia

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us