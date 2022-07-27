Winner: Johnny Hernandez, Hernandez Restaurant Group

chefjohnnyhernandez.com

Multi-time BOSA winner Johnny Hernandez has once again seized the distinction of being San Antonio's Best Chef. It might be easy to attribute the continued wins to Hernandez's ubiquity — after all, he helms the La Gloria, Burgerteca and Frutería Botanero concepts and has made plenty of TV appearances over the years. But it's also a good bet the approachability of his food also plays into his popularity. Hernandez excels at introducing diners to authentic Mexican cuisine but with nods to flavor profiles familiar to San Antonians. And who among us isn't genuinely excited to see a chef excel at elevating the cuisine that's so deeply ingrained in and associated with our city?

2. Tim McDiarmid, The Good Kind Hospitality Group

eatgoodkind.com

3. Lisa Astorga-Watel, Bistr09

bistr09.com