Best Of 2022

Best of San Antonio 2022 Issue Cover
Best of San Antonio 2022 Issue Cover

Best Drag Performer: Kristi Waters

Best Drag Performer

Winner: Kristi Waters

kristiwaters.com

Multitasking drag queen Kristi Waters is on a roll. For starters, she's taking home her third consecutive win in this category — no easy feat considering the wealth of drag talent in our fine city. Amusingly hailed as "San Antonio's Most Expensive Water," the former Corpus Christi elementary school teacher also was recently named general manager of Paramour, where she rules the roost each weekend as host of the chic rooftop bar's wildly popular drag brunch series. And in June, the onetime drag mother of San Antonio-born Drag Race star Jorgeous got tapped as Grand Marshal of the inaugural Bud Light Pride River Parade & Celebration — an occasion that called for a Grecian-inspired gown custom made by Texas designer Rico Cavalli. Addressing the honor, Waters eloquently offered, "San Antonio has cultivated a rich LGBTQ+ culture of expression and celebration across the city, and I am both excited and deeply honored to be named the Parade Grand Marshal — especially in a year when self-expression, female empowerment, trans inclusivity and drag performance are at the heart of the public debate."

2. Lyn-z Lang Andrews

facebook.com/lynzlangandrews

3. Mehgan Iman Dlux

instagram.com/mehgandlux

Previous Winners

