Best Of 2022

Best of San Antonio 2022 Issue Cover
Best of San Antonio 2022 Issue Cover

Best Instagram Influencer: Ada Vox

Best Instagram Influencer

Winner: Ada Vox

instagram.com/adavox

Alamo City native and South San High School grad Adam Sanders is better recognized as his drag persona Ada Vox — the powerhouse vocalist who wowed audiences and won fans on Season 16 of American Idol and the inaugural season of Queen of the Universe. Buzzworthy turns on those shows earned Vox accolades from the likes of Katy Perry, RuPaul, Jennifer Holliday and Vanessa Williams — not to mention a fanbase of more than 100,000 followers the performer lovingly calls #Voxies. A free-flowing complement to her televised interpretations of classics by Radiohead, Etta James, Queen and Patti LaBelle, Vox's Instagram page chronicles her career as a recording and touring artist — including recent appearances at RuPaul's DragCon and Drag Fest UK — but also reveals the fierce, funny person underneath the wigs and makeup. Winning examples of Vox unplugged and unfiltered include pre-soundcheck vocal exercises in the bathroom and a clap back to a commenter who likened Drag Race star and Queen of the Universe judge Trixie Matel's heavily painted face to a coloring book: "You really shouldn't be disrespectful to people. Especially when you don't know who they are. ... That 'coloring book' is worth millions of dollars. ... That 'clown' is everything that I as an artist and businessperson aspire to be."

2. Siempre San Antonio

instagram.com/siempre_sanantonio

3. SATX Foodie

instagram.com/satx.foodie

Previous Winners

Best of SA Slideshows

Best Bar Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham, (210) 224-9219, bonhamexchange.com Photo by Julian P. Ledezma

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Burger Chris Madrid’s, 1900 Blanco Rd., (210) 735-3552, chrismadrids.com Photo via Instagram / chrismadrids

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Country Bar Thirsty Horse Dance Hall & Saloon, 2335 Northwest Military Highway, (210) 348-1513, thirstyhorse.net Photo via Instagram / thirstyhorsesaloonsa

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Bakery La Panadería, Multiple locations, lapanaderia.com Photo via Instagram / lapanaderia

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us