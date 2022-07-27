Best Of 2022

Best of San Antonio 2022 Issue Cover
Best Local Poet: Eddie Vega

Winner: Eddie Vega

instagram.com/eltacolico

After winning a $10,000 Luminaria Artist Foundation grant for literary arts last year, local poet Eddie Vega (Chicharra Chorus) started putting together a book of South Texas poetry called Asina Is How We Talk. The book, in preparation for publishing, includes poems from more than 25 writers. Vega's contribution to the collection is his poem "The Culebra Meat Market Cumbia." Although originally from McAllen, Vega has lived in San Antonio for about 30 years, so he knows a thing or two about the chain of local stores beloved by carnivores. "There's always cumbia playing at the Culebra Meat Market," Vega told the Current. "I feel like dancing every time I walk in. The poem is about the experience being there." Vega is now working on his own book of poetry, which will also serve as a kind of memoir.

2. Andrea "Vocab" Sanderson

andreavocabsanderson.com

3. Anthony "Anthony the Poet" Flores

facebook.com/anthony.thepoet.3

Previous Winners

