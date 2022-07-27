Winner: Isis Romero, KENS 5

There have been a lot of changes at the anchor desks of San Antonio's television news programs over the past few years, but one of the biggest was KSAT 12 letting go of Isis Romero days after her 2021 BOSA win as best anchor. Romero, who hails from Robstown, started out in 2004 at KZTV in Corpus Christi and in 2007 took the lead as 10 p.m. anchor at a Phoenix station. Her return to Texas put her behind the anchor desk at KSAT for a decade. After nearly a year off the air, she made a much-promoted return to San Antonio television this summer at KENS 5, where her husband Phil Anaya serves as a longtime weekend anchor. She now anchors that station's 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts.

2. Alicia Barrera, KSAT 12

3. Ursula Pari, KSAT 12

