Best Of 2022

Best of San Antonio 2022 Issue Cover
Best of San Antonio 2022 Issue Cover

Best News Anchor: Isis Romero

Best News Anchor

Winner: Isis Romero, KENS 5

kens5.com

There have been a lot of changes at the anchor desks of San Antonio's television news programs over the past few years, but one of the biggest was KSAT 12 letting go of Isis Romero days after her 2021 BOSA win as best anchor. Romero, who hails from Robstown, started out in 2004 at KZTV in Corpus Christi and in 2007 took the lead as 10 p.m. anchor at a Phoenix station. Her return to Texas put her behind the anchor desk at KSAT for a decade. After nearly a year off the air, she made a much-promoted return to San Antonio television this summer at KENS 5, where her husband Phil Anaya serves as a longtime weekend anchor. She now anchors that station's 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts.

2. Alicia Barrera, KSAT 12

ksat.com

3. Ursula Pari, KSAT 12

ksat.com

Previous Winners

