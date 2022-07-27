Best Of 2022

Best of San Antonio 2022 Issue Cover
Best of San Antonio 2022 Issue Cover

Best Photographer: Julián P. Ledezma

Best Photographer

Winner: Julián P. Ledezma

instagram.com/jplproductions

For the sake of transparency, we must point out that Julián P. Ledezma frequently does freelance work for the Current. However, as a tireless chronicler of San Antonio's LGBTQ+ scene and the self-proclaimed "#GayestPhotographerInSATX," it's abundantly clear that Ledezma's popularity transcends the shoots he does for us. He's drawn praise for work capturing the color, vibrancy and irreverence of San Antonio's drag scene, but his skill is equally evident in his shots of protest marches, folklórico dancers and nightclub revelers. As a day gig, Ledezma serves as a marketing specialist for the San Antonio Food Bank, an organization that has helped countless residents weather the pandemic and tough economic times.

2. Savannah B Photography

savannahbphotography.photoshelter.com

3. Josh Huskin

joshhuskin.com

Previous Winners

