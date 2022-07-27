Best Of 2022

Best Politician: Mayor Ron Nirenberg

Best Politician

Winner: Mayor Ron Nirenberg

In 2019, as San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg eked out a tight runoff victory over populist candidate Greg Brockhouse, it was clear the incumbent was struggling to connect with local voters. Clearly, that's changed. In an April survey by local polling group Bexar Facts, 61% of respondents approved of Nirenberg's performance as the city's top elected official. While San Antonio has faced its share of challenges under his watch — the pandemic and a growing housing-affordability crisis among them — Nirenberg has proven himself as an effective communicator and a calming presence. The shitshows playing out in state and national politics have only amplified the perception that Nirenberg is a steady hand on the tiller.

2. U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro

castro.house.gov

3. Council Member Jalen McKee-Rodriguez

sanantonio.gov/council/d2

