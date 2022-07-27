Winner: Coach Gregg Popovich, San Antonio Spurs

Little surprise here that Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich can add another win to his illustrious and decorated career. After finishing his 26th season at the wheel for the San Antonio Spurs, Coach Pop has set a high bar for outstanding character — from his outspoken soliloquies on social justice to his ongoing ability to cultivate a culture of success and professionalism among his Spurs. Luckily, we still have him around for another season of Spurs basketball.

2. Tim Duncan, ex-San Antonio Spurs

3. Sean Elliott, ex-San Antonio Spurs