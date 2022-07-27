Best Of 2022

Best of San Antonio 2022 Issue Cover
Best of San Antonio 2022 Issue Cover

Best Visual Artist: Ray "Tattooedboy" Scarborough

Best Visual Artist

Winner: Ray "Tattooedboy" Scarborough

instagram.com/tattooedboy123

Along with making art about the city he loves, graphic designer Ray "Tattooedboy" Scarborough enjoys helping progressive political campaigns that inspire him. He recently designed a poster for Beto O'Rourke and presented it to the Democratic gubernatorial hopeful when he swung through San Antonio earlier this month. All proceeds made from the sale of the poster went to the O'Rourke campaign. "I guess if a Republican came to me, I would just charge them a lot of money — maybe a million dollars," Scarborough, a graduate of Holmes High School, joked. "No, I would tell them no. I wouldn't feel right. I have to deal with my conscience first." Scarborough, who considers pop artist Roy Lichtenstein his hero, taught himself how to screen print during the pandemic. In May, he held his first solo art exhibition, Life Is Yours to Destroy, at the Blue Star.

2. Andy Benavides

andybenavides.com

3. Colton Valentine

instagram.com/colton_valentine

Previous Winners

Best of SA Slideshows

Best Bar Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham, (210) 224-9219, bonhamexchange.com Photo by Julian P. Ledezma

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Burger Chris Madrid’s, 1900 Blanco Rd., (210) 735-3552, chrismadrids.com Photo via Instagram / chrismadrids

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Country Bar Thirsty Horse Dance Hall & Saloon, 2335 Northwest Military Highway, (210) 348-1513, thirstyhorse.net Photo via Instagram / thirstyhorsesaloonsa

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Bakery La Panadería, Multiple locations, lapanaderia.com Photo via Instagram / lapanaderia

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us