Best Of 2022

Best of San Antonio 2022 Issue Cover
Best of San Antonio 2022 Issue Cover

Best Dentist: Dr. Kara Tapangan, Sonterra Dental

Best Dentist

Winner: Dr. Kara Tapangan, Sonterra Dental

255 E. Sonterra Blvd. #150

(210) 341-3222

sonterradentalcare.com

Unlike most people, Harlingen native Dr. Kara Tapangan loved going to the dentist as a kid. "I didn't realize how much people hated it until I went into practice," said Tapangan, 30. "At Sonterra, we try to make it as comfortable and easy as possible." Tapangan enjoys working in dentistry because it's one of the few medical fields where same-day pain relief is possible. "It's really humbling to know that I have the ability to help people in that way," she said. "It's also really amazing to be able to give people full smiles or teeth to function with, which is really life changing." Last year, Tapangan exported her capacity to change lives by traveling to the Dominican Republic to provide free implants for patients. She's a member of the American Dental Association and Texas Dental Association, among other recognized dentistry organizations. "It's a beautiful practice," she said. "There's nowhere else I'd rather be."

2. Dr. Kaci Tibbetts, KLT Dentistry

3223 Thousand Oaks Drive #102

(210) 496-5422

kltdentistry.com

3. Brook Hollow Family Dentistry

15068 San Pedro Ave.

(210) 494-7681

brookhollowfamilydentistry.com

