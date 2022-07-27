Winner: Five Star Cleaners
Multiple locations
With more than a dozen locations across San Antonio, we're guessing Five Star's convenience factor plays into its Best of San Antonio win. Beyond the chain's ubiquity, all its locations offer same-day service, and many also offer drive-thru and drop boxes as well. Five Star also offers a locker service where the cleaner brings the service directly to customers. Plenty of the company's five-star reviews also mention its friendly staff and dedication to service.
2. Comet Cleaners and Laundry
Multiple locations
3. Culpepper Cleaners
Multiple locations