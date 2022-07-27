Best Of 2022

Best of San Antonio 2022 Issue Cover
Best of San Antonio 2022 Issue Cover

Best Dry Cleaner: Five Star Cleaners

Best Dry Cleaner

Winner: Five Star Cleaners

Multiple locations

myfivestarcleaners.com

With more than a dozen locations across San Antonio, we're guessing Five Star's convenience factor plays into its Best of San Antonio win. Beyond the chain's ubiquity, all its locations offer same-day service, and many also offer drive-thru and drop boxes as well. Five Star also offers a locker service where the cleaner brings the service directly to customers. Plenty of the company's five-star reviews also mention its friendly staff and dedication to service.

2. Comet Cleaners and Laundry

Multiple locations

cometsatx.com

3. Culpepper Cleaners

Multiple locations

culpeppercleaners.com

Previous Winners

Best of SA Slideshows

Best Bar Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham, (210) 224-9219, bonhamexchange.com Photo by Julian P. Ledezma

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Burger Chris Madrid’s, 1900 Blanco Rd., (210) 735-3552, chrismadrids.com Photo via Instagram / chrismadrids

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Country Bar Thirsty Horse Dance Hall & Saloon, 2335 Northwest Military Highway, (210) 348-1513, thirstyhorse.net Photo via Instagram / thirstyhorsesaloonsa

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Bakery La Panadería, Multiple locations, lapanaderia.com Photo via Instagram / lapanaderia

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us