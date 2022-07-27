Best Of 2022

Best Hair Salon: Look Salon

Winner: Look Salon

7701 Broadway, Suite 139

(210) 826-5665

look.salon

It was always a dream of hairstylist Damian Gonzales to open his own business. While he had experience working at other area salons, he wanted to manage and teach his own team. So, in 2018, he opened Look Salon. "It's something I always want to do, and I realized it was time," said Gonzales, 44. "I love making the clients happy on a day-to-day basis." Look's two "big-ticket items" are balayage and hair extensions, the former a technique where a stylist hand-paints highlights onto hair to create a natural gradation of lightness. Gonzales considers it an art form. "It's like you're painting a canvas," he said. A 1996 graduate of South San West Campus High School, Gonzales said stylists — besides knowing how to style hair — should bring a terrific personality to the job. That combination of know-how and personality may explain why he's booked six to eight weeks in advance. "You get to know people very well," he said. "You become friends with most of them."

2. Elena Salon Studios

2193 NW Military Highway

(210) 467-2562

elenasalonstudios.com

3. Pretty Chic' Salon

238 N. Loop 1604 West, Suite 205

(210) 410-4684

facebook.com/prettychicsalon

