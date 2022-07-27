Best Of 2022

Best of San Antonio 2022 Issue Cover
Best of San Antonio 2022 Issue Cover

Best Nail Salon: La Romero Nails

Best Nail Salon

Winner: La Romero Nails

4115 Medical Drive, Suite 205

(512) 844-8534

instagram.com/laromeronails

Despite the challenges of opening a nail salon soon after the pandemic reached U.S. shores in 2020, owner GG Christopher said the past two years have been a positive experience. Her creativity and love for nail art drove her to opening the business. "Even as a kid, I've always been artistic," said Christopher, 35. "But I stopped for a few years, and then didn't start drawing again until I started drawing on nails." Some of her most elaborate creations include nails with glitter, gems and customized art. She even painted the characters from the Toy Story franchise on one client's nails. "Anything colorful!" Christopher said. Last year, Christopher, who attended John Jay High School, earned a certificate to become a certified master pedicurist. Her favorite part of her job as a nail technician is helping people with their nail health. "That part brings me a lot of joy. I love seeing the transformation."

2. Feral Nails TX

4115 Medical Drive, Suite 205

facebook.com/feralnailslz

3. Fourthrocknails

16601 Blanco Road #205

(210) 900-5668

fourthrocknails.glossgenius.com

