The Winner: Bee's Wellness Cafe

3030 Thousand Oaks Drive, Suite 102

(210) 836-8141

beeswellnesscafe.com

This establishment is owned and operated by one Blazey Bee, who goes by Brook Richie in the real world. The alliterative nickname seems to fit since some customers likely analogize her product to honey, that sweetest of nectars. After all, Ms. Bee has put plenty of effort into making her CBD and smoke shop among the most hospitable in San Antonio. Sure, Bee's Wellness Café carries Delta-8 products, which offer a legal high. But the store's focus is on the medicinal use of CBD — the non-psychoactive element of marijuana — which has aided the proprietor with back pain, high blood pressure and a tremor.

2. Cloud Craft Vape+Smoke

15139 Bulverde Road #101

(210) 951-8273

facebook.com/cloudcraftsa

3. CBD Relief

11627 Bandera Road

(210) 366-4380

cbdrelief.care