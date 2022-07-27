Best Of 2022

Best of San Antonio 2022 Issue Cover
Best of San Antonio 2022 Issue Cover

Best CBD Shop: Bee's Wellness Cafe

Best CBD Shop

The Winner: Bee's Wellness Cafe

3030 Thousand Oaks Drive, Suite 102

(210) 836-8141

beeswellnesscafe.com

This establishment is owned and operated by one Blazey Bee, who goes by Brook Richie in the real world. The alliterative nickname seems to fit since some customers likely analogize her product to honey, that sweetest of nectars. After all, Ms. Bee has put plenty of effort into making her CBD and smoke shop among the most hospitable in San Antonio. Sure, Bee's Wellness Café carries Delta-8 products, which offer a legal high. But the store's focus is on the medicinal use of CBD — the non-psychoactive element of marijuana — which has aided the proprietor with back pain, high blood pressure and a tremor.

2. Cloud Craft Vape+Smoke

15139 Bulverde Road #101

(210) 951-8273

facebook.com/cloudcraftsa

3. CBD Relief

11627 Bandera Road

(210) 366-4380

cbdrelief.care

Previous Winners

Best of SA Slideshows

Best Bar Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham, (210) 224-9219, bonhamexchange.com Photo by Julian P. Ledezma

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Burger Chris Madrid’s, 1900 Blanco Rd., (210) 735-3552, chrismadrids.com Photo via Instagram / chrismadrids

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Country Bar Thirsty Horse Dance Hall & Saloon, 2335 Northwest Military Highway, (210) 348-1513, thirstyhorse.net Photo via Instagram / thirstyhorsesaloonsa

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Bakery La Panadería, Multiple locations, lapanaderia.com Photo via Instagram / lapanaderia

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us