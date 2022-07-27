Winner: Grey Moon Vintage

The Shops at Broadway News

2202 Broadway

greymoon.online

In six short years, married duo Natalie Medina and Colin Bass have turned their sustainable small business Grey Moon Vintage into a must-stop shop for Alamo City nostalgics. Initially an Instagram e-tailer that gave way to a pop-up in a shipping container, Grey Moon is now housed in a lovingly refurbished 1969 Avion Travelcade trailer parked at the Shops at Broadway News. In keeping with its online roots, the compact shop on wheels posts regular merchandise updates, notifying its 10,000-plus Instagram followers about arrivals spanning from well-worn vintage tees and denim cutoffs to enamel pins and '60s-era bowling shirts. Beyond the pre-loved duds, Grey Moon — a repeat winner in this category — also stocks contemporary giftables including branded totes and stickers, crystals, incense and handcrafted jewelry.

2. Eye Candy Boutique

Gardens at San Juan Square

2003 S. Zarzamora St., Unit 1101

(210) 363-3572

heyeyecandy.com

3. Bella & Co. Boutique

10203 Culebra Road #8

bellacoboutique.com