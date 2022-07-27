Winner: Period Modern
4347 McCullough Ave.
(210) 902-1217
There's no shortage of Mid-Century Modern homes in San Antonio, and for those keen on preserving that Mad Men look — whether it's in a'50s- or '60s-era home or something newer — there's Period Modern. The Olmos Park vintage furniture store isn't for bargain hunters, but those seeking eclectic Danish design of decades past likely won't be disappointed. Period Modern also engages customers with quirky items such as a chair fashioned after Joe DiMaggio's baseball glove and the occasional live music performance in its showroom. The shop celebrated its 10th anniversary last November with a concert at the Lonesome Rose on the St. Mary's Strip.
2. The Rustic Modern Boutique
The Alley on Bitters
555 W. Bitters Road, Suite 103
(210) 272-0084
3. The Rustic Gallery
1401 N. Loop 1604 West, Suite 100
(210) 331-7158