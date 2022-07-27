Best Of 2022

Best of San Antonio 2022 Issue Cover
Best of San Antonio 2022 Issue Cover

Best Furniture Store: Period Modern

Best Furniture Store

Winner: Period Modern

4347 McCullough Ave.

(210) 902-1217

periodmodern.com

There's no shortage of Mid-Century Modern homes in San Antonio, and for those keen on preserving that Mad Men look — whether it's in a'50s- or '60s-era home or something newer — there's Period Modern. The Olmos Park vintage furniture store isn't for bargain hunters, but those seeking eclectic Danish design of decades past likely won't be disappointed. Period Modern also engages customers with quirky items such as a chair fashioned after Joe DiMaggio's baseball glove and the occasional live music performance in its showroom. The shop celebrated its 10th anniversary last November with a concert at the Lonesome Rose on the St. Mary's Strip.

2. The Rustic Modern Boutique

The Alley on Bitters

555 W. Bitters Road, Suite 103

(210) 272-0084

therusticmodernboutique.com

3. The Rustic Gallery

1401 N. Loop 1604 West, Suite 100

(210) 331-7158

therusticgallery.com

Previous Winners

