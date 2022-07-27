Best Of 2022

Best of San Antonio 2022 Issue Cover
Best of San Antonio 2022 Issue Cover

Best Locally Made Product: Alamo City Popcorn Co.

Best Locally Made Product

Winner: Alamo City Popcorn Co.

16634 San Pedro Ave.

(210) 455-0138

alamocitypopcorn.com

Fluffy popped kernels are a mere blank canvas for the folks at Alamo City Popcorn Co., which embellishes the delicious nuggets with 40 flavors. Among the newest creations are beer cheese and fried pickle — both on the savory side — and blueberry and root beer for those with a sweet tooth. The family-owned company offered popcorn as comfort food during the past two years' pandemic lockdowns, allowing folks to customize an order of nine flavors in mini, junior or small Stuck At Home boxes delivered to their doorsteps. True to its SA roots, the company also sells colorful Fiesta popcorn and an Alamo City Street Corn flavor.

2. Candles By Scentaholics

401 E. Blanco Road, Boerne

(830) 431-2258

candlesbyscentaholics.com

3. In the Weeds Premium Botanical Products

2003 S. Zarzamora St. #2104

shopintheweeds.com

Previous Winners

