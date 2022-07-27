Best Of 2022

Winner: Alamo Candy Co.

1149 W. Hildebrand Ave.

(210) 263-3258

alamocandycompanytx.com

At Alamo Candy Co., rows of colorful piñatas hang ready to have their bellies filled from shelves below. The store's papier-mâché and crepe paper creations range from whimsical cartoon Minions to giant bottles of Corona beer. What makes the buying experience different from dozens of other local piñata retailers is the ability to customize the contents with the row upon row of Mexican and American candies that are the store's mainstay. Alamo Candy also is known for its own house-made Mexican sweets that can be found at stores throughout the country.

2. Amols' Party and Fiesta Favors

227 Fredericksburg Road

(210) 227-1457

amols.com

3. Fiesta on Main

2025 N. Main Ave.

(210) 738-1188

alamofiesta.com

