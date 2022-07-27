Winner: Rainbow Gardens

Multiple locations

rainbowgardens.biz

This family business started in 1976, before big-box home improvement retailers supplanted San Antonio's many nurseries and garden centers. This favored flora retailer has continued to thrive since then by providing high levels of service at its two locations in Northwest and Northeast San Antonio. To that end, Rainbow Gardens puts on numerous educational events and seminars throughout the year and even has a kids' garden club to keep the little ones involved. The centers' big inventory and gorgeous garden displays make for an enjoyable stroll while shopping.

2. Shades of Green

334 W. Sunset Road

(210) 824-3772

shadesofgreensa.com

3. Milberger's Landscaping and Nursery

3920 N. Loop 1604 East

(210) 497-3760

milbergernursery.com