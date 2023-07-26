Winner: The Block SA

14530 Roadrunner Way

(210) 690-3333

theblocksa.com

Popular with the UTSA crowd, The Block SA serves up more than just a collection of mobile kitchens — it serves up an food experience. Sprawling over acres of land near the university's Northwestern San Antonio campus, it offers diners the chance to enjoy views of the Texas Hill Country while trying a dynamic array of foods, ranging from pizza at Bob & Timmy's on Wheels to Cilantro Mexican Fusion's border-inspired vittles. Looking for something different? Chow down on an arepa — a traditional Venezuelan snack similar to an empanada — from Zulia's Kitchen. Whatever your choice, wash it down with a cold beer from the bar while catching up with friends in this distinctive park-like setting.

2. El Camino SA

1009 Avenue B

elcaminosa.com

3. Area 51 Food Park

12275 Potranco Road

(210) 214-1748

facebook.com/area51foodpark