Winner: The Good Kind

1127 S. St. Mary's St.

(210) 801-5892

eatgoodkind.com

Health and sustainability is the name of the game for Southtown's The Good Kind, which primarily serves locally sourced ingredients and a wide range of menu options supporting a variety of diets. While its view of the San Antonio skyline and beautiful outdoor patio are enticing, The Good Kind's real draw is its menu. Equal parts delicious and diverse, the food offered here can accommodate a healthy lifestyle in whatever form it may take. Appetizing vegetarian and vegan options are a star attraction, but so are options for people on other diets such as paleo and keto. For a healthy lunch or brunch, as well as happy hour and fun events like trivia, yoga and occasional live music, The Good Kind has shown itself to be a spot that can be on nearly anyone's list.

2. Pharm Table

611 S. Presa St., Suite 106

(210) 802-1860

pharmtable.com

3. Green Vegetarian Cuisine

255 E. Basse Road, Suite 940

(210) 320-5865

eatatgreen.com