Winner: Copa Wine Bar

19141 Stone Oak Parkway, Suite 704

(210) 495-2672

thecopawinebar.com

If there were a category for sticktoitivity, Copa would win that too. This spot has been serving the Stone Oak area and beyond for decades with both a near-encyclopedic wine list and a dependable menu of go-with bites such as hummus and even pizza. The wine list is organized by varietals and blends. The Cabernet Sauvignon category, for example, consists of some 21 bottles, heavy on California, but also dipping into Washington state and Lebanon. But the most fun to be had resides in the tasting flights of four wines with a focus. Drawing a Blanc consists of Sauvignon Blancs from California, Chile and New Zealand, while Pinot Envy gives you two from California and one each from France and New Zealand. The $5 by-the-glass happy hour is surely one of the best deals in town and includes 25% off all bottles.

2. Little Death

2327 N. St. Mary's St.

(210) 264-6472

littledeathwine.com

3. High Street Wine Co.

302 Pearl Parkway #104

(210) 908-9144

highstreetwine.com