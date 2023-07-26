LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Best Of 2023

Best of San Antonio 2023 Issue Cover
Best of San Antonio 2023 Issue Cover

Best LASIK Provider: Parkhurst NuVision LASIK Eye Surgery

Best LASIK Provider

Winner: Parkhurst NuVision LASIK Eye Surgery

9725 Datapoint Drive, Suite 106

(210) 864-9540

sanantonio-lasik.com

2. Manrique Custom Vision Center

15900 La Cantera Parkway, Suite 20215

(210) 354-2020

manriqueeye.com

3. TLC San Antonio

434 N. Loop 1604 West, Suite 3201

(210) 348-0265

tlcsanantonio.com

Previous Winners

Services

Services

Best Bank/Credit Union: Frost Bank

Winner: Frost Bank

Multiple locations

frostbank.com

Banks can be hard to love. But Current readers clearly have a crush on San Antonio-based Frost Bank. The 155-year-old financial institution has won 14 J.D. Power Awards for "Highest Customer Satisfaction with Consumer Banking in Texas," which explains a lot. Beyond that, its customer service representatives are in-state, and they're available 24/7. It's clear Frost's "based here, best here" history gives customers a lot to feel good about.

2. Lone Star National Bank

Multiple locations

lonestarnationalbank.com

3. USAA Federal Savings Bank

Multiple locations

usaa.com

Best Barber Shop: Townsend Barbershop

Winner: Townsend Barbershop

1014 Townsend Ave.

(210) 473-2033

instagram.com/townsendbarbershop

Alamo Heights' tiny Townsend Barbershop has just three chairs and two barbers, but it's clearly got an outsized following. Owner Sweet Ayala and her hair-cutting compatriot Chris the Barber draw online raves for their skills with clippers and scissors. The shop's intimate, old-time vibes also helps explain the loyalty of its customers. There's no TV, and Ayala discourages cell phone conversations inside the small shop's confines. The end result is a business that captures the feel of barbershops of old — a spot where folks can catch up and engage in camaraderie. "People like our laid-back vibe," Ayala said. "We keep it true to the old barbershop way. Nobody talks about politics and religion. We're just chill."

2. Matador Men's Grooming

Multiple locations

matadorgrooming.com

3. North Star Barber Shop

Multiple locations

northstarbarbershops.com

Best Car Wash: The Bubble Bath Car Wash

Winner: The Bubble Bath Car Wash

Multiple locations

thebubblebathcarwash.com

2. Club Car Wash

Multiple locations

clubcarwash.com

3. New Shine Auto Bath & Detailing

1216 Hoefgen Ave.

(210) 270-8218

facebook.com/newshinetx

Best Chiropractor: Empowered Chiropractic + Massage

Winner: Empowered Chiropractic + Massage

2101 West Ave. Suite 103

(210) 288-3771

empoweredcm.com

2. The Nest Chiropractic & Wellness

Multiple locations

(210) 323-2163

yoursanantoniochiropractor.com 

3. Peterson Chiropractic

4230 Gardendale #201

(210) 864-5220

petersonchiropractic.org

Best Cosmetic Surgery: New Life Cosmetic Surgery and Wellness Center

Winner: New Life Cosmetic Surgery and Wellness Center

117 Waterview Parkway, Boerne

(830) 465-3224

newlifergv.com

New Life Cosmetic Surgery & Wellness Center's services extend beyond nips and tucks. Dr. Daniel Lee is a certified cosmetic surgeon, but he's also certified in family and an OB/GYN medicine. As a result, the doctor sees patients "from all over Texas" for hormone replacement therapy, according to New Life's website. What's more, Lee is dedicated to talking to patients about what they want to achieve, not just with their appearances but their overall health, the clinic notes.

2. Alamo Plastic Surgery

19016 Stone Oak Parkway, Suite 240

(210) 670-5302

alamoplasticsurgery.com

3. Hill Country Plastic Surgery

9150 Huebner Road #162

(210) 658-3555

hillcountryplasticsurgery.com

Best Cryo Therapy: CryoFit TPC Parkway

Winner: CryoFit TPC Parkway

3111 TPC Parkway, Suite #117

(210) 467-5801

mycryofit.com

2. CryoFit Alamo Heights

6486 N. New Braunfels Ave.

(210) 375-9087

mycryofit.com

3. Sweat Equity Infrared Saunas

809 S. St. Mary's St.

(210) 375-5319

Sweatequitysa.com

Best Dentist: Legacy Dental SA

Winner: Legacy Dental SA

13205 George Road

(210) 767-3562

legacydentalsa.com

Legacy Dental's Dr. Brian L. Eck has been practicing in the Shavano Park and Castle Hills area since 1984, making him a trusted and familiar face. Legacy does general, restorative and preventive dentistry, but offers specialty services too, including cosmetic dentistry, dental implants and even sleep apnea therapy. What's more, Eck's surgical training also allows him to do oral surgery and periodontal plastic surgery. Online reviews laud the practice for its friendly and compassionate staff and a focus on patient comfort during procedures.

2. Kara Tapangan, DDS, Sonterra Dental

255 E. Sonterra Blvd. #150

(210) 341-3222

sonterradentalcare.com

3. Great White Dental

2520 Broadway #102

(210) 468-3360

gwdentaltx.com

Best Dermatology Practice: Sonterra Dermatology - Stone Oak

Winner: Sonterra Dermatology - Stone Oak

1314 E. Sonterra Blvd. #2201

210-981-3601

dermatologysanantonio.com

2. Dermatology Associates Of San Antonio - Derm SA

Multiple locations

dermsa.com

3. Dr. John Browning, MD, FAAD, FAAP, MBA - Texas Dermatology

Multiple locations

texasdls.com/dr-john-browning

Best Dry Cleaner: Culpepper Cleaners

Winner: Culpepper Cleaners

Multiple locations

culpeppercleaners.com

Culpepper Cleaners has being serving San Antonio for more than seven decades, which helps explain readers' endorsement of the family-owned business. With just three locations, Culpepper clearly isn't the largest dry cleaning operation in the Alamo City, but online customer reviews praise it for consistently delivering good work and top-notch service. One longtime customer thanked staffers for their "cheerful, prompt and personal touch," while another said they drive from outside Loop 1604 to "receive the quality service and smiles" from the Culpepper crew.

2. Oak Park Cleaners

Multiple locations

oakparkcleaners.biz

3. Kraft Cleaners

355 West Josephine St.

(210) 732-9731

kraft-cleaners.com

Best of SA Slideshows

Best Bar Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen, 103 E. Jones Ave., (210) 201-5595, elsewheretexas.com

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio of 2023, according to our readers
Best Bakery La Panadería, Multiple locations, lapanaderia.com

The best food and drinks in San Antonio of 2023, according to our readers
Best Music Venue Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 666-6666, papertigersatx.com Photo by Daniel Conrad

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Enchiladas Rosario's, Multiple locations, rosariossa.com Photo via Instagram / rosariossa

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us