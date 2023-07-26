Winner: Townsend Barbershop

1014 Townsend Ave.

(210) 473-2033

instagram.com/townsendbarbershop

Alamo Heights' tiny Townsend Barbershop has just three chairs and two barbers, but it's clearly got an outsized following. Owner Sweet Ayala and her hair-cutting compatriot Chris the Barber draw online raves for their skills with clippers and scissors. The shop's intimate, old-time vibes also helps explain the loyalty of its customers. There's no TV, and Ayala discourages cell phone conversations inside the small shop's confines. The end result is a business that captures the feel of barbershops of old — a spot where folks can catch up and engage in camaraderie. "People like our laid-back vibe," Ayala said. "We keep it true to the old barbershop way. Nobody talks about politics and religion. We're just chill."

2. Matador Men's Grooming

Multiple locations

matadorgrooming.com

3. North Star Barber Shop

Multiple locations

northstarbarbershops.com