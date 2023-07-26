Winner: Half Price Books

Multiple locations

hpb.com

Although this year's runners up certainly have a leg up when it comes to signings and author events, it's clear San Antonio readers love a bargain — and the Half Price Books chain has delivered just that for more than half a century. In addition to the expected well-thumbed genre paperbacks, each of the Dallas-based chain's stores includes an array of other selections ranging from cookbooks to history to art. A wide selection of comics, music and gifts augments the offerings. Despite the chain's continued expansion — now at more than 120 shops in 17 states — Half Price's outlets still maintain a funky, homespun appeal that makes it feel like one is shopping at a family-owned business. As part of the company's commitment to education, teachers and librarians get a year-round 10% discount and each store holds an annual drive to collect children's books to create "Half Pint Libraries" at nonprofit organizations and schools in the communities where it operates.

2. Nowhere Bookshop

5154 Broadway

(210) 640-7260

nowherebookshop.com

3. The Twig Book Shop

306 Pearl Parkway, Suite 106

(210) 826-6411

thetwig.com