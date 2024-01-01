Winner: Buddha Box Studios
5337 Glen Ridge Drive
(210) 647-2929
2. Twisted Tattoo
1031 Patricia Drive, Suite 100
(210) 923-8618
3. Dandyland Custom Tattoo & Piercing
1620 Fredericksburg Road
(210) 432-5747
dandylandtattoo.com
Winner: McNay Art Museum
6000 N. New Braunfels Ave.
(210) 824-5368
While not technically an “art gallery,” the McNay Art Museum’s reader votes in this category probably shouldn’t be a total shock. The museum is extremely well-funded and boasts consistently excellent contemporary art and educational programming, not to mention perennially beautiful spaces and grounds. But this much can’t go unstated: let’s at least try to get our categories straight in next year’s voting so we can give credit where credit is due. That will help ever-struggling local galleries get the recognition they so badly deserve. For our part, we’ll strive to make the category more clear in next year’s BOSA poll.
2. San Antonio Museum of Art
200 W. Jones Ave.
(210) 978-8100
3. Contemporary at Blue Star
116 Blue Star
(210) 227-6960
Winner: Pure Barre Alamo Heights
5500 Broadway
(210) 392-2380
purebarre.com/location/alamo-heights-tx
2. The Union Fitness and Fun
Multiple locations
theunionsa.com
3. Corefit Pilates & Barre
Multiple locations
Winner: Pinstack
Multiple locations
2. Bowlero
Multiple locations
3. Astro Super Bowl
3203 Harry Wurzbach Road
(210) 824-6348
astrosuperbowl.com
Winner: Brackenridge Park
3700 N. St. Mary’s St.
(210) 207-7275
2. Phil Hardberger Park
8400 NW Military Highway
(210) 492-7472
3. Woodlawn Park
1103 Cincinnati Ave.
(210) 207-7275sa.gov/parks
Winner: Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club
618 NW Loop 410 #312
(210) 541-8805
Laugh Out Loud is the only comedy club in San Antonio that books well-known comics on the regular, from San Antonio favorites such as Cristela Alonzo to right-wing assclowns Keith and Kevin Hodge, aka the Hodgetwins. That makes the venue a special place for comedy fans whose love of the genre extends beyond the superstars who can fill the Majestic Theatre or Frost Bank Center. LOL also makes room for local talent to prove they have what it takes to play in the big leagues. Upcoming LOL shows include MADtv’s Aries Spears (Aug. 1-3), Original Kings of Comedy star D.L. Hughley (Oct. 18-20) and Funny You Should Ask panelist and comic Natasha Leggero (Nov. 8-9).
2. Upstage Comedy Lounge
4441 Walzem Road
(210) 562-0235
3. House Party Improv
1900 Fredericksburg Road, Suite 102
(210) 369-8750
Winner: Magik Theatre
420 S. Alamo St.
(210) 227-2751
Formed in 1994, the Magik Theatre arrived on the local scene with a production of Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book, which established it as a professional repertory company that stages productions both young audiences and their families can enjoy. In 2007, the Magik passed the “one million patrons served” mark, and in 2013, that number hit 2 million, making it the most popular children’s repertory theater in the region. Upcoming productions include Roxanne Schroeder-Arce’s folksy musical Lyric & The Keys and Margery Williams’ modern take on Pinocchio, The Velveteen Rabbit.
2. 100A Theater at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
(210) 223-8624
3. House Party Improv
1900 Fredericksburg Road, Suite 102
(210) 369-8750
Winner: Hops & Hounds
1119 Avenue B
(210) 259-8221
2. McAllister Park
13102 Jones Maltsberger Road
(210) 207-7275
3. Blanco Road Dog Park at Phil Hardberger Park
13203 Blanco Road
(210) 492-7472
Winner: SA Papis Just the Tip
2. Bonham Babes
411 Bonham St.
(210) 224-9219
3. Drag Brunch at Picks Bar
4553 N. Loop 1604 West #1101
(210) 253-9220
Winner: Majestic & Empire Theatres
224 E. Houston St. and 226 N. St. Mary’s St.
Built in 1929, the Majestic was one of the most modern structures of its day, and it was the first Texas building to be totally air-conditioned. The Charline McCombs Empire Theatre is even older, originally constructed in 1914 as a Vaudeville house and later falling into disrepair as a B-movie theater. Both are now listed nationally as historic landmarks, and they have hosted some of the biggest names in entertainment — Bob Dylan’s 2022 San Antonio stop on his Rough & Rowdy Ways Tour, for example. Little surprise then that organizers with an eye on history and grandeur also prize the two venues to host gatherings beyond live performances.
2. The Tobin Center
100 Auditorium Circle
(210) 223-8624
3. Boeing Center at Tech Point
3331 General Hudnell Drive
(210) 600-3699